Overnight closures on S. Blair, Willy Street intersection extended through Tuesday

MADISON (WKOW) — A major intersection in Madison will be experiencing nightly closures while it gets new pavement markings, according to the City of Madison.
The area that will be affected is the intersection of John Nolen Drive, Blair Street, Wilson Street and Williamson Street. Additionally, S. Blair Street will be closed between Railroad Street and E. Wilson Street.
The closures will begin on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. Originally the closures were to continue for three consecutive nights from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., but they've been extended.
The city of Madison said as a result of snow and cold, the closures will continue through Tuesday night.
The following roads will stay open throughout the closures:
- Eastbound E. Wilson Street right turns to John Nolen Drive
- Westbound Williamson Street left turns to John Nolen Drive
- Northbound John Nolen Drive right turns to Williamson Street
Metro Transit Routes 4, 7 and 38 will be flagged through the intersection and remain active during these closures.
Bike lanes and sidewalks will be maintained.