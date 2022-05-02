Overture Center announces 2022/23 season

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some big shows are coming to the Overture Center for the Arts.
Monday Overture announced what's ahead for this season.
The Broadway at Overture series will include Pretty Woman, Jesus Christ Superstar, Tootsie, The Lion King, Six, Hadestown and Chicago.
There's also a new series to look forward to, called Up Close.
"It's staged on the Capitol Theater Stage, similar to our Cabaret series. But it will be set up sort of like a night club, with seats and patrons watching the artists on stage and you'll be up close and personal with the artist," said Emily Goretski, manager of artistic experiences.