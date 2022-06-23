Overture Center calling for submissions for fall 'DEMOCRACY - A Visual Exploration' exhibit

MADISON (WKOW) — What does democracy look like to you? The Overture Center for the Arts wants to know.
The Overture is organizing the “DEMOCRACY - A Visual Exploration,” exhibit for next year and is welcoming submissions of visual art, including paintings, sculpture and prints as well as performance art and social practice.
They even provide a few potential questions for exploration: How well is US and/or world democracy functioning? What conditions are necessary for democracy to work? What is the history and definition of democracy?
The Overture says they will accept all explorations, but artists must follow a few criteria if they want their art displayed.
First, artists should keep in mind young children and families view the Overture Galleries. Artwork featuring graphic sex or violence will not be shown. Second, Overture says it will not display artwork that "demonizes individuals or political parties."
Applications are due September 26, 2022, and the exhibit will run from March 7 through June 4, 2023, in Overture’s Playhouse Gallery. Selected artwork will be announced in late October.
You can apply and learn more online.
If you have questions, contact Galleries staff Beth Racette and Emily Parkman at 608-258-4169 or galleries@overture.org. You can also attend the informational Zoom meeting on August 11 from 6-7 p.m. to learn more about the application process.