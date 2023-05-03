Overture Center has 'significant impact' on local economy, hopes to reach pre-pandemic levels

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's Overture Center for the Arts brought over $34 million into the local economy in its '21/'22 season, according to a recent report.
An economic and fiscal analysis by the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Fiscal and Economic Research Center reports the Overture Center's economic impact is significant, though it's recently been hampered by the lasting effects of the pandemic.
In its '21/'22 season, the Overture Center brought $34,480,000 into the local economy in four primary categories:
- Producing and running shows
- Producing and running events
- Maintenance and renovations
- Purchases made by tourists
In addition to bringing over $34 million into the economy directly, the analysis reports the center's visitors spent $6.3 million in ancillary costs and another $1 million in lodging. The center also resulted in visitors spending $4.6 million at restaurants, mostly located in downtown Madison.
Prior to closing for 18 months during the pandemic, the Overture hosted nearly 700,000 artistic experiences each year, according to Chief Development and Communications Officer Emily Gruenewald. Post pandemic, she said the Overture Center has "ramped up" over a nine-month period, bringing nearly 290,000 artistic experiences.
Gruenewald said tracking the recent season is important to see how the center is recovering from the pandemic, especially since the last economic survey they did was back in 2010.
Despite numbers being down, Gruenewald said things are looking up for the center.
"It’s encouraging to see that even in this reduced season Overture’s economic impact has grown to support our community. As we continue to reintroduce more programming in the 2022/23 season, we are seeing stronger attendance and participation, resulting in an even larger economic impact going forward.”
Jason Ilstrup with Downtown Madison, Inc. said the Overture Center's impact can't be overstated.
"Nearly every day, Overture Center welcomes thousands of guests to entertain, enlighten and wow, helping create an energy, spirit and sense of community downtown," he said. "Overture Center is at the heart of a successful downtown Madison now and into the future.”
The report supports his claim, stating 93% if attendees from outside Dane County said attending an event at the Overture Center was a "very important" factor on if they came to Madison. Plus, nearly 53% of attendees come from outside the Madison area.