Overture Center holds International Festival

MADISON (WKOW) — More than 40 different cultures from around the world were celebrated at the Overture Center’s International Festival this weekend.
“If you were to spin the globe today, which is really exciting, you're gonna find lots of different areas,” Allison Ward, Programming and Engagement Coordinator for the Overture Center said.
The festival included performances with drumming, singing, and dancing. There were also dozens of vendors sharing traditional food, art and jewelry.
“Being able to see the ways that people create it from different cultures and the ways that they express their own stories through their jewelry and their artwork, and being able to watch people wearing them is what's really fun too,” Ward said.
This year, the International Festival was expanded to be two days long for the first time.
“Being able to bring in so many different people from so many different walks of life is really interesting,” Ward said. “It's also really fun to just get to hear everybody's stories of how they even came to Dane County.”
If you missed the International Festival, you can watch a recording of the event on the Overture Center’s Facebook page.