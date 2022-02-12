Overture Center overjoyed about return of Kids in the Rotunda event

MADISON (WKOW) -- An appreciation for the arts can come at any age, and the Overture Center is working to instill it in the young.
The Center celebrated the return of their Kids in the Rotunda program Saturday.
"We are so excited to have our families back," Director of Education and Community Engagement Alanna Medearis said.
At the event, families had the opportunity to watch free performances that highlighted culture and music from around the world.
"The arts have a lot of positive impacts on education at all levels and especially when the kids are really young in those early fundamental years. This is a great way for families to bond together, but then also to stretch their creativity," Medearis said.
Guests in attendance had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of attending.
The Overture Center is also offering virtual performances that can be watched online.