Overture Center's spring reception gives artists a chance to share inspiration behind their artwork

MADISON (WKOW) -- Some of the artists featured in four galleries at the Overture Center will speak to the public on Friday about the inspiration and ideas behind their artwork.
"The audiences really enjoy hearing from the artist," said galleries manager Beth Racette.
The reception begins at 5 p.m. on Friday, May 5.
Artists in the Playhouse Gallery will begin the talks, and then there will be a fun, interactive, fast-paced voting experience at 6 p.m. The artist talks for the other galleries begin at 6:30 p.m.
Those who attend will also be able to ask questions.
Each gallery features artists who have explored a certain theme. In the Playhouse Gallery, the theme is 'Democracy.' In Gallery I, the theme is 'Substance|Presence.' In Gallery II, the theme is 'Meditations and Hope.' In Gallery III, the theme is 'Looking Out|Looking Up.'
"Art is an opportunity for expression about about themselves. what they're thinking about, what they care about," Racette said.
The exhibits in Gallery I, II, and III run through May 28. The exhibit in the Playhouse Gallery will run through June 4.
You can visit the gallery page on The Overture Center's website to learn more.