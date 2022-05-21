Owner of 131 W. Wilson St. files for demolition permit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The owner of 131 W. Wilson Street, the building that houses Paisan's Italian Restaurant, has officially filed for a permit to demolish the building.
The city shut down the building in September 2021 because of structural concerns. It has since been reopened, shut down and reopened once more.
Records for the City of Madison show Greg Rice of Rice Investors, LLC filed for the permit on May 16.
In a letter to the city's Planning Department dated May 9, Rice says his company believes the building is at risk of immediate collapse.
Rice says the structural integrity of the building and the attached parking garage structure has been compromised and continues to deteriorate. The company installed more than 3,000 shoring posts in the fall of 2021, but Rice says those were temporary and they have now exceeded their lifespan.
Rice also says inspections indicate the facade of the building is bowing out, which creates the risk that brick from the facade may pop off at any time.
"It is time for this building to be closed to the public," Rice says in the letter.
City records show the demolition permit is now in control of the Plan Commission. The agenda for the commission's meeting May 23 lists the 131 W. Wilson St. demolition permit under a section called "Upcoming Matters-June 27, 2022."
Developers are already planning a new 14-story building that will replace the current building. Early plans include retail space for something about the size of a coffee shop, but nothing that would fit a restaurant the size of Paisan's.