Owner of business destroyed in Park Street fire is heartbroken, but not defeated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Friday's three-alarm fire at 1804 S. Park Street destroyed a local business that works to give Madisonians an accessible form of transportation.
Owner of Unbroken Chain Cycles, Elijah McCloskey, was given a bicycle as a homeless 16-year-old. His new mode of transportation allowed him to get a job, which paid for school, that helped him start a business that gives people in Madison the chance he was given.
"It was a lovely program that I was really proud to work on," McCloskey said. "It's very important for me to give back and make the world a better place and help people get access to transportation."
On Friday, McCloskey heard there was a major fire right near the shop.
"[I] drove over here, saw the fire, knew that it was going to be my space," McCloskey said. "Knew that it was probably going to be a total loss. Which it's a total loss...of 17 years of my work, many, many other people's work that we put into this project."
Between employees, nonprofit partnerships and bike donations throughout the community, McCloskey provided for a lot of people.
"We had good, fair wages, good hours," McCloskey said. "To lose all of that is heartbreaking. It's just heartbreaking and it's still really, really tough."
Despite their heartbreak, members of the Unbroken Chain Cycles team are determined to keep doing the work they love.
"We're looking for more inventory if anybody has any bikes that they'd like to donate. We'll put them to good use. Either we'll give them away to people in need or we'll sell them in order to fund our rebuilding," McCloskey said.
Until they are able to find a warehouse space, McCloskey says they will be relying on their strengths, online sales and community support.
"It sucks to lose all the resources, it sucks to have to start over from zero. But I'm here for it and our team is here for it and I know that the community is going to support us every step of the way."
Unbroken Chain had a few bikes in a trailer that it was able to save and hopefully sell. If you'd like to donate bikes or money to help the rebuilding process, you can visit their GoFundMe.