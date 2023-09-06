Owner of Door County resort plans to rebuild after devastating fire

ELLISON BAY, Wis. (WBAY) -- For the first time, we're hearing from the owner of a Door County resort that was nearly destroyed in a fire.
She's vowing to rebuild and says she's thankful no one was hurt.
The fire broke out at Rowleys Bay Resort in the basement and destroyed a section of the property, including the lobby.
The resort has been in the family of Jewel Peterson Ouradnik since she was 8 years old.
She was interviewed by our affiliate, WBAY.
"It's excruciating. There's no other way to say it. This was my family business since 1970. I was a little girl when we came here," Ouradnick said.
Thankfully, the dining room was untouched by the fire, and all of the historic paintings commissioned in 1947 were saved.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.