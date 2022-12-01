Owner of Rio sausage shop sentenced to prison for not paying taxes

MADISON (WKOW) — The owner of a Rio sausage shop is going to prison after years of not paying taxes, according to the Office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.
Christa Johnson, 57, of Cambria, Wisconsin — the owner of Johnson Sausage Shoppe, Inc. in Rio, Wisconsin — pleaded guilty and was sentenced to one year in prison Thursday.
Johnson was also ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and nearly $327,000 in restitution to the IRS. O'Shea's office said she paid the restitution immediately.
In June 2022, a federal grand jury charged Johnson with seven counts of withholding income taxes and payroll taxes from her employees and not paying taxes to the IRS, nine counts of not paying the employer's share of employment taxes and one count of obstruction of IRS collection efforts.
When sentencing Johnson, Judge James D. Peterson said her crime was serious and she had many opportunities to stop engaging in a "pattern of defiance."
Because of this, Judge Peterson said a prison term was necessary punishment to deter her from doing it again and to provide a "general deterrence" to other employers so they know if they without income taxes and employment taxes from their employees, they will be held accountable and go to prison.