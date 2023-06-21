Owner of van in plane crash in Waunakee: "News didn't register right away"

WAUNAKEE (WKOW) -- The families involved in Wednesday's small plane crash are still shaken up but happy everyone is safe.
Scott Larson says the minivan hit by the small plane Wednesday afternoon is one of his family's two cars. He says he was at work when his daughter called him and said, "Dad, you need to come home. A plane hit our van."
Larson says that news didn't register right away, but one of his coworkers was kind enough to drive him home.
"Instantly, we saw the lights and everything," Larson said. "Okay, this is major. I walked up and it was already roped off. The cops were everywhere. I was being told that the FAA was coming in to look at it. It was frantic, to say the least."
Larson says he was still in panic mode when he first arrived home, but once he started speaking to first responders, he realized the most important things were okay. Police say the two people on board the plane had minor injuries. No one on the ground was hurt.
"There's something more important here. There's the human factor, are people safe," Larson said. "As soon as I heard that people were [okay]...that's just a van. I mean, yes, it's a mode of transportation that we need. But at the end of the day, it can be replaced. And those other things can't be."
Larson says things ending the way they did was a "blessing" for all involved.
"On any other day this place, this whole road is just bustling. Especially during the summer," Larson said. "So, it's a miracle nobody else got hurt."
Larson says it's a stressful position to be in still and he's feeling anxious about all the steps that come next. But the most important thing he continues to remind himself of is that he, his kids and his wife are all safe.
He says he and his family are wishing for a quick recovery for the pilot and their passenger.