Packer faithful cheer on the Green and Gold at Breese Stevens Field

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Packer faithful packed into Breese Stevens Field to watch the Green and Gold take on the Bills Sunday.
Wisconsin native and former Badgers and Packers player Jared Abbrederis was a special guest.
"It was a great experience being a Wisconsin kid and being able to come back and be able to shake hands with some of these people," he said.
Abbrederis was a wide receiver who was drafted in 2014 as a fifth-round pick. Many fans took pictures with him and got his autograph Sunday.
"All the years that you've put in the work, and it shows that people appreciate it," Abbrederis said.
VIP tickets for the event got fans an all you can eat tailgate buffet, drink tickets and a free t-shirt. All tickets got fans a souvenir cup and a Packers fan flag.