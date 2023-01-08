Packer fans on edge for last home game of the season, Rodgers' future still undecided

MADISON (WKOW) -- Just two hours to go before kick-off at the final home game of the season at Lambeau Field and fans are on edge.
Fans at Player's Sports Bar and Grill said there is a lot on the line Sunday night as the Green Bay Packers take on the Detroit Lions.
Plus, there's a possibility this could be the last game at Lambeau Field for Aaron Rodgers -- who still hasn't yet decided whether to play next season or not.
One fan tells 27 News they definitely don't think it's Rodgers' last game.
"He's way too much of a Packer," said Mark Kroon, Packer fan and owner of Player's Sports Bar & Grill.
But other fans said they think he is done in Green Bay.
Regardless of the outcome, fans said the team has overcome challenges before.
Earlier this week, Rodgers was asked if he lets the thought of it being his last game at Lambeau potentially cross his mind, he said "when I think about that it's nothing but gratitude. Not sadness. Just gratitude for the time I've been here."
Despite all the amazing memories he said he has had on the field, he is "still undecided" in his return.
Even if the Packers win against the Lions and make it to the playoffs, Sunday is the final home game this season.