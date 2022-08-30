Packers announce roster cuts

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced the players who have been cut as the team prepares its 53-man roster for the regular season.
The team released the following players:
- K Ramiz Ahmed
- TE Sal Cannella
- S De’Vante Cross
- CB Kabion Ento
- QB Danny Etling
- WR Travis Fulgham
- CB Rico Gafford
- RB Tyler Goodson
- LB La’Darius Hamilton
- DL Jack Heflin
- T Caleb Jones
- LB Kobe Jones
- C Michal Menet
- DL Chris Slayton
- RB Patrick Taylor
- CB Kiondre Thomas
- LB Ray Wilborn
- RB Dexter Williams
- WR Juwann Winfree
The team also waived TE Nate Becker, DL Akiel Byers, S Shawn Davis, S Innis Gaines, WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Alizé Mack.
The Packers open the season Sunday, September 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota.