Packers announce roster cuts

  Updated
GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers announced the players who have been cut as the team prepares its 53-man roster for the regular season.

The team released the following players:

  • K Ramiz Ahmed
  • TE Sal Cannella
  • S De’Vante Cross
  • CB Kabion Ento
  • QB Danny Etling
  • WR Travis Fulgham
  • CB Rico Gafford
  • RB Tyler Goodson
  • LB La’Darius Hamilton
  • DL Jack Heflin
  • T Caleb Jones
  • LB Kobe Jones
  • C Michal Menet
  • DL Chris Slayton
  • RB Patrick Taylor
  • CB Kiondre Thomas
  • LB Ray Wilborn
  • RB Dexter Williams
  • WR Juwann Winfree

The team also waived TE Nate Becker, DL Akiel Byers, S Shawn Davis, S Innis Gaines, WR Ishmael Hyman and TE Alizé Mack.

The Packers open the season Sunday, September 11 against the Minnesota Vikings in Minnesota.

