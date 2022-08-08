Packers Foundation awards $250,000 to Dane County non-profit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced this week it awarded a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.
In a press release from the foundation, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture was awarded the grant for building The Center, a destination that showcases and nurtures Black talent and contributions.
The matching grant required the non-profit to raise the same amount to secure the donation, which came from the Green Bay Packers Foundation's impact grant program, a part of Green Bay Packers Give Back and charity endeavors.
According to the foundation, this is the first impact grant awarded to a Dane County organization.
The impact grant awarded $1.5 million to five organizations in Brown County and one in Milwaukee, in addition to the one in Dane, making it a record total amount for the Packers Foundation impact grant program to award at one time.