Packers Foundation awards $250,000 to Dane County non-profit

  • Updated
Center for Black Excellence and Culture

Photo Courtesy: The Green Bay Packers Foundation

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers Foundation announced this week it awarded a $250,000 matching grant to the Center for Black Excellence and Culture.

In a press release from the foundation, the Center for Black Excellence and Culture was awarded the grant for building The Center, a destination that showcases and nurtures Black talent and contributions. 

The matching grant required the non-profit to raise the same amount to secure the donation, which came from the Green Bay Packers Foundation's impact grant program, a part of Green Bay Packers Give Back and charity endeavors.

According to the foundation, this is the first impact grant awarded to a Dane County organization.

The impact grant awarded $1.5 million to five organizations in Brown County and one in Milwaukee, in addition to the one in Dane, making it a record total amount for the Packers Foundation impact grant program to award at one time.

