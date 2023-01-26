Packers Foundation donates $250K to build new Center for Black Excellence in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Center for Black Excellence announced that it's far surpassed its recent fundraising goal -- partially thanks to the Green Bay Packers Foundation matching donation of $250,000.

Dr. Alex Gee, founder of the center, said they raised $623,000 donors in just three months.

He also said the Foundation's match is historic in the county.

"The Green Bay Packers Foundation match grant is by far the largest investment that the Foundation has made in Dane County to date," Gee said. "This thrills us because the Packers Foundation sees the impact that this Center will make on the entire state’s reputation and livability for the Black community."

Gee says the foundation has already raised over $23 million in total. Another $13 million is needed by the fall to build the center.

You can donate online.