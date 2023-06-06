Packers gift AEDs to organizations to help save lives

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – Organizations started training on AEDs gifted by the Packers after Damar Hamlin’s health scare earlier this year.
The 3-hour AED and CPR training took place Tuesday in Green Bay.
According to our Green Bay affiliate, WBAY, more than 375 organizations applied for the device and 80 were chosen.
The organizations that completed the mandatory training were able to take home their AED and received additional medical supplies.
15 organizations completed the training today, the rest will complete theirs in the coming weeks.