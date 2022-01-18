Packers giving fans plenty of ways to celebrate ahead of playoff game

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- As if Packers fans need another reason to get excited for the playoff game Saturday night against the 49ers, there are opportunities all week long for the Packers diehards.
Packers outlined an entire week of giveaways and events on Packers.com.
The "Countdown to Kickoff Sweepstakes" kicked off Monday. There are prizes including Packers Pro Shop gift cards, Packers gear and autographed items. All you have to do is sign up online and read more for details.
The next day, "Ticket Tuesday", fans can enter to win tickets through the Packers Everywhere 24-hour Flash Ticket Contest, which will be run through the Packers Everywhere Twitter account, @PackEverywhere. To enter the contest, fans should keep an eye on the Twitter account Tuesday morning for the official contest link.
On Wednesday, fans can participate in "Win It Wednesday", with opportunities throughout the day to win Packers Pro Shop Party Packages through the Packers Everywhere Twitter and Instagram accounts. Fans can also watch the Packers' social media channels (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram) to have a chance to win Packers Pro Shop gear, gift cards and tickets to the divisional round game.
On Thursday, the Packers Pro Shop will celebrate "Thankful Thursday" by offering fans a free can cooler with each purchase in-store and online, while supplies last, to thank them for their support this season.
On Friday, fans are encouraged to celebrate "Green and Gold Friday" by wearing their favorite Packers gear.
On Friday night, there is a pep rally at 6 p.m. at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village. Packers alumni Sam Shields and Morgan Burnett will take part in the pep rally by greeting fans and participating in a Q-and-A session.
Fans planning to attend the rally are encouraged to sign up in advance for Packers Pass to have a chance to win autographed prizing, Packers Pro Shop gift cards and more. Fans can sign up online by visiting http://packers.com/pass.