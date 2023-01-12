Packers hire their first ever full-time female athletic trainer

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- In a historic move, the Green Bay Packers organization has hired its first female full-time athletic trainer.
The Packers announced Thursday that Erin Roberge will be the Packers' assistant athletic trainer. However, she's no stranger to the team. She's been working with the Packers as an intern since the summer of 2020.
She earned her undergraduate degree at the University of Wisconsin-Madison and completed her master’s degree in exercise science with an emphasis in performance enhancement and injury prevention through Pennsylvania Western University.
Bryan Engel, the Packers' director of sports medicine/head athletic trainer, said it was "made clear" through Erin's internship over the last few years that she'd be a great addition to the team.
“She shares a passion for the athletic-training profession and is dedicated to providing our players with the highest quality health care in the NFL,” Engel said.