Packers, Jets agree to Aaron Rodgers trade

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WKOW) -- League sources confirmed to ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and NFL Network National Insider Ian Rapoport the Green Bay Packers will trade quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets for multiple picks.
The deal reportedly includes a first round draft pick swap this year, a second round pick this year and a conditional first round pick next year.
Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst told reporters Monday the trade will be finalized "hopefully soon."
"A lot of things have been agreed upon, but there's some things to go through," Gutekunst said.
The deal is expected to be finalized before the draft.