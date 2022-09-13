Packers: Nominate a K-12 school for a $20,000 technology makeover

GREEN BAY (WKOW) — Wisconsin K-12 schools have a chance to win $20,000 for a "technology makeover" thanks to the Leap for Learning program.
Put on by the Green Bay Packers and U.S. Cellular, the program seeks to provide students with technology to improve STEM education.
Anyone can nominate a Wisconsin K-12 school online until October 23.
Nominations require a brief summary of why the school deserves the makeover and how it will affect the students.
“We are proud to join U.S. Cellular for the Leap for Learning program to help a Wisconsin K-12 school receive a much needed technology makeover,” said Packers vice president of sales and business development Craig Benzel. “It’s important to the Packers to support youth and education throughout Wisconsin and ensure students have access to the resources they need to learn and grow.”
The winner will be announced in November.