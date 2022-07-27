Packers' Operation Fan Mail accepting nominations

MADISON (WKOW) — If you know a veteran or someone in the military, consider nominating them for Green Bay Packer's Operation Fan Mail.
Operation Fan Mail is a program by the Green Bay Packers and WPS Health Solutions that recognizes military families and veterans at each Packer home game.
As part of Operation Fan Mail, the chosen recipient will get four tickets to a game and $150 Packers Pro Shop gift card courtesy of WPS Health Solutions. They'll also be recognized on field during pregame activities.
If you'd like to nominate someone, you can send a short essay — 500 words or less — to Operation Fan Mail, P.O. Box 10628, Green Bay, WI, 54307-0628 or online at operationfanmail.com.
