Packers pep rallies set for Friday

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Excitement is building for Saturday night's playoff game at Lambeau Field.
Standing-room only tickets that went on sale Thursday morning sold out by Thursday afternoon.
The pre-game fun kicks off tomorrow. There are two pep rallies, one downtown and another later at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.
"Our fans are wonderful and I've heard from fans from California, Texas, Ohio, Canada that are coming this weekend to the game, and then that are planning to attend out pep rally," said Haylee Helmle, fan engagement manager at Lambeau.
If you are going to the game and need a new jersey or or winter hat, the pro shop will be open until 8 p.m. Friday night. Only fans with tickets can get in on game day.