Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have reportedly placed the franchise tag on star receiver Davante Adams.
The #Packers have now officially franchise tagged WR Davante Adams, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2022
Adams posted 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.
The Packers had until 3 p.m. to apply the franchise tag. The tag prevents Adams from becoming a free agent. The Packers will be able to continue negotiating a potential long-term contract with Adams.