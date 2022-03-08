 Skip to main content
Packers place franchise tag on Davante Adams

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have reportedly placed the franchise tag on star receiver Davante Adams.

Adams posted 123 catches for 1,553 yards and 11 touchdowns this past season.

The Packers had until 3 p.m. to apply the franchise tag. The tag prevents Adams from becoming a free agent. The Packers will be able to continue negotiating a potential long-term contract with Adams.

