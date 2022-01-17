 Skip to main content
Packers playoff tickets in high demand

Lambeau Field

Playoff Tickets in High Demand

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Green Bay Packers will host the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday night. The excitement is already taking over Titletown.

A manager at Ticket King told Green Bay affiliate WBAY-TV that Monday was pure madness with people calling for tickets.

They have sold a couple hundred seats since Sunday night. People are paying $240 and more.

"Obviously last year they had a playoff game here with no fans, very limited. And now there's a lot of anticipation and a lot of pent up Packers fans that are ready to go out there and cheer on the team,' said Travis Loftus.

The Packers organization also has a week full of activities to keep the excitement going.

That includes a pep rally at the Johnsonville Tailgate Village.