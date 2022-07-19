Packers prepare for first soccer match at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- A different kind of football is coming to Lambeau Field. FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City are set to play the first soccer game in Lambeau history on Saturday.
The Packers say they've sold more than 75,000 tickets already. However, tickets are still available for the exhibition. Nick Meisner from Discover Green Bay told WBAY-TV the friendly will provide an economic spark to the community.
"We're estimating when you put together direct and indirect spending, as far as total economic impact goes, we're estimating $10 million in economic impact in Green Bay, the Brown County region. Again, that's an estimate."
The organization is approaching Saturday's event much like a Packers game. The parking lot will open at 2 p.m. The gates open at 4 p.m. The match is slated to begin at 6 p.m.