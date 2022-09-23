Packers Radio Network adds its first female on-air broadcaster

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) -- Shanna Quinn is breaking new ground at the Packers Radio Network -- she's the first female member of the on-air talent team.
Quinn says the most touching moment was telling her mom and grandma. Both are Packers fans and season ticket holders.
"To be able to tell them that this is what I'm doing and hearing the pride in their voices was a really great thing. And, you know, for someone who is younger and like coming up, I hope that these little girls get to see like it's not just a boys' team, it's not just a boys' game, like there's a spot for you too," Quinn says.
She says she's excited to use her voice to get more women in sports.