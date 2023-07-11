Packers running back AJ Dillion releases a children’s book

GREEN BAY (WKOW) – Packers running back AJ Dillon brings joy to fans when he runs over opposing tacklers and now, he’s bringing joy to children.
On Tuesday, Dillon launched his first children’s book, “Quadzilla Finds His Footing.”
“Quadzilla” is his nickname, based on the size of his quad muscles.
Dillon held a book reading and signing Tuesday morning in Green Bay.
The brand-new father is embarking on a brand-new career. Our Green Bay station caught up with him after the event.
“At the end of the day it was a story for my son, and being able to share it with the community and anybody who likes to read and young kids is even better,” said Dillon.
Dillon will continue to focus on kids later this month. He’s hosting a youth football camp July 23.