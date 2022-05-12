Packers schedule released, open season on road against Minnesota Vikings

(WKOW) -- The NFL released the full NFL schedule Thursday night.
The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minnesota to kick off the season. The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.
The Packers then will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in week 2. The game will be broadcast on NBC. The game starts at 7:20 p.m.
Here is the team's full schedule:
Sun., Sept. 11 at Minnesota Vikings 3:25 p.m. FOX
Sun., Sept. 18 CHICAGO BEARS 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 p.m. FOX
Sun., Oct. 2 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sun., Oct. 9 vs. New York Giants (Tottenham) 8:30 a.m. NFLN
Sun., Oct. 16 NEW YORK JETS 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Nov. 13 DALLAS COWBOYS 3:25 p.m. FOX
Thu., Nov. 17 TENNESSEE TITANS 7:15 p.m. Prime Video
Sun., Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 p.m. NBC
Sun., Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Dec. 11 BYE
Mon., Dec. 19 LOS ANGELES RAMS 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC
Sun., Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins 12 p.m. FOX
Sun., Jan. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 3:25 p.m. CBS
Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 DETROIT LIONS TBD TBD
The schedule includes five primetime games and a Christmas day game against the Miami Dolphins.