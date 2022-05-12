 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Packers schedule released, open season on road against Minnesota Vikings

  • Updated
Packers picture

(WKOW) -- The NFL released the full NFL schedule Thursday night.

The Green Bay Packers will travel to Minnesota to kick off the season. The Packers play the Minnesota Vikings at 3:25 p.m. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.

The Packers then will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night in week 2. The game will be broadcast on NBC. The game starts at 7:20 p.m.

Here is the team's full schedule:

Sun., Sept. 11 at Minnesota Vikings 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Sept. 18 CHICAGO BEARS 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Sept. 25 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3:25 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 2 NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sun., Oct. 9 vs. New York Giants (Tottenham) 8:30 a.m. NFLN

Sun., Oct. 16 NEW YORK JETS 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 23 at Washington Commanders 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Oct. 30 at Buffalo Bills 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Nov. 6 at Detroit Lions 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Nov. 13 DALLAS COWBOYS 3:25 p.m. FOX

Thu., Nov. 17 TENNESSEE TITANS 7:15 p.m. Prime Video

Sun., Nov. 27 at Philadelphia Eagles 7:20 p.m. NBC

Sun., Dec. 4 at Chicago Bears 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Dec. 11 BYE

Mon., Dec. 19 LOS ANGELES RAMS 7:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sun., Dec. 25 at Miami Dolphins 12 p.m. FOX

Sun., Jan. 1 MINNESOTA VIKINGS 3:25 p.m. CBS

Sat./Sun., Jan. 7/8 DETROIT LIONS TBD TBD

The schedule includes five primetime games and a Christmas day game against the Miami Dolphins.

Tags

Recommended for you