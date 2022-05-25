Packers set preseason schedule

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- The Packers have set their preseason schedule for the upcoming campaign.
Green Bay will start the preseason on the road for the first time since 2015. They begin at San Francisco.
The Packers will return home in Week 2 for their only home game of the preseason. They will host the Saints for the 'Packers Give Back Game', which will benefit a charity that will be announced at a later date.
Green Bay will end the preseason with a trip to Kansas City. The Packers last visited Arrowhead Stadium for a preseason game in 2018.
– PRESEASON –
*Date Opponent Time (CT) TV *
Fri., Aug. 12 at San Francisco 49ers 7:30 p.m. Packers TV Network
Fri., Aug. 19 NEW ORLEANS SAINTS 7 p.m. Packers TV Network
Thu., Aug. 25 at Kansas City Chiefs 7 p.m. Packers TV Network