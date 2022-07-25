Packers shareholders get details on team’s finances and future

GREEN BAY (WKOW) -- Packers training camp starts in just two days.
But thousands of fans didn't have to wait that long to flock to Lambeau Field for the team's shareholders meeting.
Packers president Mark Murphy talked about new upgrades coming to Lambeau Field, after the recent stock sale raised $65 million.
Money from that sale will be used for a new video board, upgrades to the concourse and improving mobile ticketing.
About 8,500 shareholders were there for Monday's event.
That's more than double the turnout from last year.