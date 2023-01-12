Packers superfan in the running for Fan Hall of Fame battles tragedy with team spirit

WONEWOC (WKOW) -- In the small town of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, you'll find a Packers fan unlike any other. Julie Lankey-Smallwood has been a Packers fan since she was a little girl, and she's just been nominated as a finalist for the Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
All across her home, she's got Packers paraphernalia. Lights, Legos, figurines, footballs and even puzzles line her shelves.
But her favorite item in the collection is a little more sentimental.
"My favorite piece would be the football that I played with as a young girl," Julie said. "I held it during the Packer games."
At first glance, it seems like Julie's got it all. But look a little closer, and you realize she's lost even more.
"[My son] Lucas was a joy. Everybody loved him," Julie said. "And the sad part is when something happened one morning. The one morning he didn't wake up. He had cardiac arrest."
Her seven-year-old son Lucas had suddenly died without an explanation. Julie still had her two daughters and her husband, but then things went from bad to worse.
"My daughter got married, and she was pregnant with her first boy, which would be my first biological grandson," Julie said. "And she did not wake up one morning. The same thing happened to her that happened to her brother."
Upon further examination, Julie, her daughter and her son all had a rare heart condition called Long QT Syndrome. The disease can cause cardiac arrest upon waking up.
Julie dealt with serious depression and sleeping disorders after the deaths of her children. But through it all, she was able to find a silver lining.
"I had my other daughter Mindy, and I also had the Packers, and it just helped me to watch them," Julie said.
Then, just this past December, Julie got a big surprise — an email from the Green Bay Packers. She had been selected as one of ten finalists for this year's Packers Fan Hall of Fame.
"It said, you are one of our finalists," Julie said. "And I said, I can't believe it. I'm just shocked."
Julie was nominated by her daughter Mindy, who wrote an extensive essay detailing the hardships and obstacles Julie had to overcome.
"I thought, if she could be inducted into the Packers fan Hall of Fame, this is the perfect thing for her being a super Packer fan," Mindy said. "And what a great thing to give back to my mom to have after all these years."
If selected, Julie would get her name engraved into a plaque at the Packers Hall of Fame, win four club seats to a Packers home game, a $500 voucher among several other prizes.
The winner is decided through a voting system that lasts through the end of January. You can vote here.
Win or lose, Julie says she's just thankful for the family and the team that's always been by her side.
"I've lost so many pieces of my heart that I needed to fill them with something," Julie said. "And the Packers just seem to fill some of those holes up for me."