Packers training camp bike riding tradition returns

GREEN BAY (WBAY) -- The road to a potential Super Bowl started on two wheels for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.
The team opened training camp with the American Family DreamDrive.
It's the annual tradition where kids bring their bicycles and players hop on the bikes and pedal their the way to practice.
One boy told our affiliate WBAY he's grateful to be part of the tradition.
"It's inspiring, to be there at the moment, you know. Like you kind of want to be the person that chooses the bike you know. It makes someone's day," Tanner Chrisler said.
More than 100 kids brought their bikes.
The tradition is back in full swing after being limited since 2020 because of the pandemic.