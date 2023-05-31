Paisan's owners plan to bring restaurant back in basement of sister restaurant by next year

MADISON (WKOW) -- Five decades after Paisan's left the basement of its sister restaurant Porta Bella, its owners say Paisan's will likely soon return.
Paisan's owner Wally Borowski spoke to 27 News about the restaurant's future on Wednesday.
"This was a family that came together, a bunch of people that came together and made this work," Borowski said. "And I'm just really fortunate that I got to be part of it."
Borowski says for he and many others throughout the years, it's "one of the best jobs" they've ever had.
Paisan's lost its home last year, after for the third and final time, they were kicked to the curb by the owners of the building they used to inhabit at 131 W. Wilson Street.
Documents obtained by 27 News show that the building's previous owners repeatedly neglected and ignored warnings that the building was in dire need of repair — forcing its shutdown and reopening twice.
Borowski says he and his restaurant family lost hundreds of thousands of dollars and their home.
Kitchen Manager Michael Brian said it was one of the hardest spots in his more than 30-year career there.
"It was tough," Brian said. "Just watching what everyone had put into it, and then having to take everything apart and crumble and not know exactly where we're going to go, what we're going to do."
But now that time has passed and Borowski has salvaged what he could from their old restaurant, he's hoping to reopen in the basement of Porta Bella by next year.
"If we start off kind of slowly here, we can come up with a better plan as time goes on," Borowski said.
Borowski had been looking at other spaces to start a new restaurant but ultimately decided that the most practical solution was to reopen in the Porta Bella basement. The restaurant previously operated there from 1965 to 1975.
Borowski says while it's not as ideal as a new restaurant, it's a path forward for the many supporters and regulars that have frequented Paisan's for more than 70 years.
"All the well wishes I heard and all the people that have wanted us to continue, hopefully we can honor that and keep going," Borowski said.
As for the building at 131 W Wilson Street, it's set to become luxury apartments.
Developer Terrence Wall tells 27 News that demolition on the old building should be complete by November, with construction starting shortly after.