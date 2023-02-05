Pal-entine's Day Valentine's Market held at Goodman Center

MADISON (WKOW) -- Valentine's Day is on the horizon and many are preparing to share the love.
A Valentine's themed community market, craft fair and art gallery was held at the Goodman Center in Madison Sunday. And, it was open to everyone!
The Pal-entine's Day Valentine's Market was complete with over 30 local vendors. They sold a range of goods, from trinkets and jewelry to personal care items and treats. It was the perfect place to buy gifts for those you love.
There was also a bar with coffee and baked goods and several performers playing live music.
Donations for the Goodman Center were collected at the door.
Valentine's Day is just over a week away.