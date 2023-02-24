Palmyra woman facing 6 felony tax fraud charges

MADISON (WKOW) — A Palmyra woman is facing several felony charges after the state Department of Revenue said she failed to report embezzled income on her state income taxes.
A release from the department states Amanda Meade, 41, was charged Thursday with six felony counts of filing a false or fraudulent state income tax return. The charges coincide with income taxes filed from 2016 to 2021.
Th department says the complaint against Meade alleges she failed to report income embezzled from Sugar River Senior Center. It alleges Meade underestimated her income by over $117,000 for income tax evaded amounting to over $8,000.
If Meade is convicted on all counts, she could face up to 36 years in prison and up to $60,000 in fines.