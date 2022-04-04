Pandemic policy, curriculum debates bring politics into school board races

MILTON (WKOW) -- The level of interest here in Tuesday's school board race is apparent from a look down Madison Avenue. Each of the four candidates has multiple yards signs on display in front of different homes.
As is the case in many communities across Wisconsin, policies related to the COVID-19 pandemic and how schools teach sensitive subjects like race and sexual orientation have piqued interest in this school board race.
Alicia and Nicholas Klos said they pulled their three kids out of the district because they opposed pandemic protocols, including a mask policy adopted last August.
"I am a big fan of leaving that choice up to the individual, personally, but I understand not everybody is like that," Nicholas said Monday.
The race in Milton features four candidates running for two seats. Vice President Rick Mullen is the only incumbent in the field. Mullen voted in favor of adopting the mask policy in August, which passed on a 4-3 vote.
Mike Verran, Tracy Hannah and John Dummer are also seeking to join the board on platforms that touch on the pandemic policies but more broadly seek to improve transparency and communication from the board.
The issues of transparency and responsiveness have come up often on the issues of masking, returns to in-person learning and controversial lessons. It's led to school board races tying into the broader political debate.
Republican candidate for governor Rebecca Kleefisch has endorsed more than 100 candidates for local offices, including Hannah in the Milton school board contest.
During that August meeting, Hannah spoke against the proposed universal masking policy.
Alicia Klos said the school board subjects' ties to larger political debates could sometimes make for uncomfortable conversations but was confident the disagreements were not hurting any of her relationships.
"I have friends who do not see eye to eye," she said. "One does completely understand our point of view of things and has never actively tried to persuade us differently."
While Nicholas had been involved with politics, attending common council meetings prior to the pandemic, Alicia said she did not start following any type of politics until the pandemic hit and school boards grappled with how to react.
She said a silver lining was, outside of the debates, she was learning about issues she previously hadn't considered like school bus routes.
"That was one of the biggest shockers, I think too, was going and hearing other peoples' questions and concerns about something that wasn't just the top two topics that we hear about," she said. "Which is the masking, obviously COVID, and the curriculum."
In February, the Milton school board voted unanimously to drop the masking requirement for inside the schools, making it optional for students and staff. Masks are still required on school buses.