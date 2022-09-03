Paoli Art in the Park provides platform for artists to share one-of-a-kind creations

PAOLI (WKOW) -- Artists are putting their one-of-a-kind creations on display at Paoli Art in the Park this weekend.
The Southern Wisconsin Art Guild is hosting the fair, which features everything from paintings and jewelry to ceramics and pottery.
Brooklyn native Andrew Eveland participated in the fair for the first time Saturday.
"There has been quite a lot of traffic," he said.
Eveland returned to his childhood passion for painting four years ago after working for the Defense Department.
"Honestly, it took an emotional toll, a big one, and this is how I escape it," he said. "This is how I heal from it. This is how I work through it."
In addition to peace and happiness, Eveland said he believes fairs like Paoli Art in the Park provide people the opportunity to obtain creations that cannot be found anywhere else.
"Whatever you get here, it's likely the only one that exists," Eveland said.
The fair continues Sunday. You can stop by from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.