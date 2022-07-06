Parade shooting suspect's phone recovered at Middleton auto business

MIDDLETON (WKOW) — The phone of the man charged with opening fire on parade-goers in a Chicago suburb was found at a Middleton business.
The owner of Jim's Auto Repair, located on the 6500 block of University Avenue, told 27 News the phone was found at his business.
In a press conference on Wednesday, Chris Covelli, a spokesman with the Lake County Major Crimes Task Force, said the suspect in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, IL, Robert "Bobby" Crimo III, was in the Madison and Middleton area following the shooting.
Covelli said Crimo "seriously contemplated" another attack in the Madison area after seeing a celebration.
Covelli also said Crimo's phone was "dumped" in the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton and found by the FBI Tuesday. 27 News has obtained photos of the FBI searching a nearby business also on the 6500 block of University Avenue in Middleton.