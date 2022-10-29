Pardeeville Fire: Truck total loss after vehicle fire, another vehicle damaged

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- Multiple vehicles were damaged after a truck caught fire Friday night, according to the Pardeeville Fire Department.
In a Facebook post, the Pardeeville Fire Department said crews responded to a report of a truck on fire around 7:30 p.m. The caller reported the vehicle was close to a few other vehicles and a shed.
Bystanders used a rope and a vehicle to pull the burning truck away from the other vehicles.
When crews arrived, the truck was fully engulfed in fire.
One truck was a total loss, and another vehicle sustained minor heat damage.
The Pardeeville Fire Department did not report any injuries in its post.