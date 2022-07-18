Parents and caregivers impacted by formula shortage have options

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 74,000 pounds of baby formula is headed to the United States this week.
It's coming from Switzerland as part of Operation Fly Formula.
Health officials say the formula will be given mostly to hospitals and home health care providers.
But, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has advice for local parents and caregivers who need help finding formula to feed their babies.
DHS encourages parents and caregivers to contact their health care provider to ask about the availability of infant formulas.
Abbott, the company that makes EleCare specialty formula, has also provided a toll-free phone number for additional information on getting its products: 800-881-0876.
DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake said, “we know that the infant formula shortage has been very stressful for parents, and we want Wisconsin families to know that they have options to access formula, including specialty formula, and breast milk. We also want to provide more tips for families during this national shortage.”
The department is continuing to recommend these tips for parents and caregivers:
- Try a new brand of formula
- Try a formula that is made in another country
- Consider human milk options
DHS has a new web page with continuing updates, which can be found here.