Parents charged in 9-month-old's death, toxicology shows fentanyl presence in infant's system

MADISON (WKOW) — The parents of a 9-month-old baby who died in January are now charged with her death.
On April 27, Samantha Trumm and Daniel Mallett were both charged with neglecting a child consequence of death in Dane County Circuit Court. The charge have modifiers of party to a crime and repeater for both.
A criminal complaint alleges the couple's baby, a 9-month-old girl, died on January 13, and toxicology eventually showed there were illicit drugs in her system.
Officers were called to the home shortly before 10 p.m. for a report of an infant that was unconscious and not breathing. Responding officers and first responders tried life saving measures, but the infant died at UW-Hospital by 11 p.m.
The complaint states Trumm was the one who called 911, after finding the baby sleeping with Trumm in their bed. She said the baby's face was in the crack between the wall and mattress and when she picked the baby up "something didn't feel right." That's when Trumm realized her child wasn't breathing, contacted authorities and started lifesaving efforts.
According to the complaint, Mallet had brought the baby into bed with him because she was "screaming" and "crying" in her crib. He said she fell asleep on his chest, with her stomach to his.
When officers initially arrived to the house, they noted drug paraphernalia throughout. The complaint notes items like syringes, alcohol swabs, an open prescription bottle that looked as if it had been chewed on, a burnt spoon and more.
When a warrant was executed on the house around 3:25 a.m. on January 14, officers photographed and collected other drug paraphernalia.
Trumm told officers she and Mallett both used methadone, but said that's all she did. Eventually, Mallett admitted to using heroin on the night his daughter died.
Toxicology testing for the baby came back in March. The complaint notes the presence of fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl, heroin and xylazine were found. The complaint calls them "significant intoxicants" and "in quantities capable of causing death," but it did not specify if the drugs were the cause of the baby's death.
Trumm and Mallet have already appeared in court for the first time on the charge. Both were given a $15,000 bond. If posted, they would be subject to GPS tracking and random drug testing. They would not be able to have contact with each other or minors, and they cannot use controlled substances without a prescription.