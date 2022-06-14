 Skip to main content
Parents line up for baby formula giveaway

formula giveaway, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Some families in Wisconsin got some relief from the baby formula shortage.

A pharmacy in Milwaukee gave out 1,000 free cans of formula Tuesday.

The pharmacy teamed up with Alderwoman Marina Dimitrijevic, Capri Communities and the Milwaukee Diaper Mission.

Each household was only allowed one can of formula, but even that small amount made a big difference.

One woman said the single can of formula would only last her 6-month-old about three days.

But she was happy for the momentary relief.

