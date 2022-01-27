Parents of miracle baby born in a pandemic gain critical lifesaving skills through donation

MADISON (WKOW) -- As many of you know, my 3 year old son, Dax, was born with a congenital heart defect called Tetralogy of Fallot.
He underwent lifesaving open heart surgery at 11 days old at American Family Children's Hospital in Madison.
In his honor, my husband and I started an initiative with the help of the American Heart Association to raise money and donate Infant CPR Anytime Training Kits to families of heart babies at the children's hospital.
Dax helped us drop off those kits last year and now, that mission is growing.
We're hoping to help families of babies in intensive care units at all Madison-area hospitals.
CPR is a critical skill to have, especially when taking home a high risk infant, in the middle of a pandemic.
For one family from Richland Center, the kit was just the boost of confidence they needed to care for their little miracle.
"We call him our miracle baby, because doctors said we wouldn't be able to conceive naturally or anything."
Maverick Weers was born on November 22 to parents Abigail and Justin.
"Sometimes I'll even ask Justin like, 'Is this real? Do we really have him home with us?' And he's like, 'Yes, we do pinch me because it doesn't seem real," said Abigail.
At just a couple months old, Maverick is already a warrior, with a special heart.
"Not only are his aorta and his pulmonary artery parallel, not crossed like they should be, but his left ventricle is anatomically on the right side and his right ventricle anatomically on the left side," said Justin.
Maverick needed surgery shortly after birth at American Family Children's Hospital.
"On day two of life, that was his first major surgery, " recalls Abigail. "Because they still had to cut him open and put the wires on the heart."
"His surgery for the permanent pacemaker was on December 6," said Justin.
Those surgeries went well and after three weeks in the hospital, it was time to take Maverick home.
"All those first time mom scares but on another level, because I wanted to make sure his heart was still beating and that he was okay."
To help calm some of those fears, Abigail and Justin went home with an Infant CPR Anytime Training Kit, donated to the hospital through a fundraiser my family held with the help of the American Heart Association. With the kit, they would know what to do, if Maverick has an emergency.
"I think I practiced before we had the nurse watch us, for like 45 minutes," said Abigail.
"I walked in with a coffee or something, I just hear this clicking and she's over there on the table, just clicking to the beat," laughs Justin.
"I think I'm pro at it now."
Every family of a heart baby at AFCH goes home with a kit.
Samantha Griesser is a nurse in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at AFCH and cares for a number of infants with complex heart conditions. She says, "I think it's really nice to have practice on that, you know, in the hospital, with the nurses and with the doctors and the other professionals that are there. So that they can maybe take a deep breath if they would have to and be like, 'Alright, I can do this."
Samantha not only cares for critically ill babies, but also makes sure the families are taken care of, in the midst of a pandemic.
"It's harder for these families, because they don't have a lot of support besides themselves in the hospital. We have limited visitors and limited people that can be there with them. And when these children are going into surgery, it's very long days. And to sit there and be by yourself, I think is kind of isolating in a way for them."
Abigail and Justin felt the love and support from their medical team, to help them get through.
"It's not just a job to them."
And now, they celebrate their rainbow of light at the end of the storm.
"That was the most precious gift that we could ever ask for, probably the most memorable Christmas that we've ever had," said Justin.
Maverick may be a candidate for another surgery later in life to correct his heart, but he'll have no restrictions growing up.
If you have any interest in donating to our Infant CPR Anytime Training Kit mission, to help families of high risk infants, you can donate here.