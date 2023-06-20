Parents, providers hold rally for Child Care Counts funding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Childcare providers, parents and kids rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday in an effort to change lawmakers' minds after they cut Child Care Counts funding in the state budget.

This comes after Republicans in the Joint Finance Committee voted last week to remove more than $300 million for the Child Care Counts Program.

The program has distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to child care providers across the state since 2020.

Providers tell 27 News this money allowed them to lower the cost of care for families and raise compensation for workers.

Now, that funding is slated to run out.

"We need quality, affordable and attainable childcare in Wisconsin because there are over 113,000 kids statewide that have benefited by the Child Care Counts Program," Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said.

27 News reached out to Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee last week after they voted to remove the funding for Child Care Counts and is still waiting to hear back.