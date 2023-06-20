 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR PORTIONS OF CENTRAL AND
SOUTHERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jefferson, Lafayette, Marquette, Rock, Sauk, and Walworth.

Due to favorable meteorological conditions combined with the
presence of aged smoke originating from Canadian wildfires,
enhanced production of surface ozone will cause the air quality
index to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People
with lung disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and
people who are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should
reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Parents, providers hold rally for Child Care Counts funding

  • Updated
  • 0
Child Care Counts

MADISON (WKOW) -- Childcare providers, parents and kids rallied at the State Capitol Tuesday in an effort to change lawmakers' minds after they cut Child Care Counts funding in the state budget.

This comes after Republicans in the Joint Finance Committee voted last week to remove more than $300 million for the Child Care Counts Program.

The program has distributed hundreds of millions of dollars in federal funding to child care providers across the state since 2020.

Providers tell 27 News this money allowed them to lower the cost of care for families and raise compensation for workers.

Now, that funding is slated to run out.

"We need quality, affordable and attainable childcare in Wisconsin because there are over 113,000 kids statewide that have benefited by the Child Care Counts Program," Sen. Melissa Agard (D-Madison) said.

27 News reached out to Republicans on the Joint Finance Committee last week after they voted to remove the funding for Child Care Counts and is still waiting to hear back.

