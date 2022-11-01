Parents search for daughter's ring after she died in a crash

WATERTOWN (WKOW) -- A grieving family is asking for help locating a piece of precious jewelry. The missing ring belonged to their daughter who died in a crash over the summer.
"She saw it when she was little and always liked that ring, how it sparkled," Mary Shapiro said.
Fast forward and that ring would soon be on their daughter Stacy's finger. From then on, the Shapiro's said Stacy wouldn't take it off.
"It was just typical Stacy, this is what she really wanted," Mary added. "She would always want to try it on when she came to the house or if I didn't have it on, she'd say 'where's my ring?' so it was just something that meant a lot to her."
Mary and Lon Shapiro said their daughter Stacy died in a single vehicle crash on Highway 26 near Watertown on August 9, 2022.
They said Stacy was a diabetic and may have crashed because her blood sugar was low.
After Mary and Lon learned of their daughters passing, they realized all her jewelry was gone. The wedding ring and her diabetic bracelet were nowhere to be found.
"We have no idea who or how," Mary said. "Tim checked the car thoroughly and it was not in the car after the accident."
Both Mary and Lon told 27 News it's not about the physical object but instead the sentimental meaning behind it.
"It would mean that I have a part of her back to me, something that meant so much to her," Mary explained.
The Shapiro's fear someone may have taken it from Stacy before the paramedics arrived or it got lost in the chaos of the scene. Either way, they just want it back, no questions asked.
Following Stacy's death, the Shapiro's decided to begin fundraising for diabetes research in Stacy's honor and donating profits to JDRF.