Parents seek answers in court after Waunakee prep coach's departure

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The departure of a long-time Waunakee High School coach does not end a legal effort by parents to obtain records about his tenure.
Waunakee school district leaders announced this week Dana MacKenzie wasn't offered a new contract. MacKenzie coached the boys basketball team to 12 conference championships over two decades at the school.
"I am extremely disappointed," MacKenzie said in a statement regarding his forced separation from his long-time position. "[A] small group of people ... recently attacked my character and reputation with unsubstantiated allegations."
While MacKenzie did not specify who this group of people were, parents represented by attorney Mike Brandt filed a lawsuit last fall against the Waunakee Community School District to try to obtain records about MacKenzie.
"We requested coaching evaluations," Brandt said.
Court records show the lawsuit also asks for financial records connected to Waunakee Hoops Club, Inc., a non-profit boosters club.
To date, Waunakee school officials have refused to release the evaluations and certain other records, maintaining their refusals are supported by state or federal laws. A Dane County judge identified the requested financial records as from a third-party not being asked to release records as part of the lawsuit.
In his statement about his separation from the coaching job, MacKenzie also lashed out at legal actions and records requests forcing school district officials to expend valuable time.
"I think any public employee or elected official who is concerned about open records requests is barking up the wrong tree," said Michael Brandt, the attorney for the parents.
Patrick Keenan was the chief officer of the non-profit boosters club through 2020. Keenan said all requirements of the non-profit's operation were carried out appropriately.
27 News has been unable to reach current chief officer Jim Schadeberg.
Waunakee Community School District Superintendent Randy Guttenberg declined comment to 27 News on the on-going lawsuit.
Brandt said the parents who retained him to file the lawsuit are remaining anonymous to protect against potential retaliation.
Guttenberg said the decision to offer no contract to MacKenzie represented a desire to see the basketball program go in a different direction.