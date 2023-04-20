 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 154 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN EAST CENTRAL WISCONSIN

FOND DU LAC           SHEBOYGAN

IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN

COLUMBIA              DANE                  GREEN
GREEN LAKE            IOWA                  LAFAYETTE
MARQUETTE             ROCK                  SAUK

IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

DODGE                 JEFFERSON             KENOSHA
MILWAUKEE             OZAUKEE               RACINE
WALWORTH              WASHINGTON            WAUKESHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD,
BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BERLIN, BLANCHARDVILLE,
BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN,
DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, ENDEAVOR, FOND DU LAC,
FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, HOWARDS GROVE,
JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN,
LODI, MADISON, MARKESAN, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON,
MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MONTELLO, MUSKEGO, NESHKORO,
NEW BERLIN, OOSTBURG, OXFORD, PLYMOUTH, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC,
PRINCETON, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHEBOYGAN FALLS,
SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, WESTFIELD,
AND WHITEWATER.

Parents sue Wisconsin school district over gender pronoun decision

  • Updated
  • 0
pride flag
MGN

Click here for updates on this story

    WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) -- A court fight is currently happening over a Waukesha County school district's decision to allow students to change their name and preferred pronouns without parental consent.

The court battle stems from a 2021 incident when a student at Kettle Moraine Middle School wanted to transition from female to male and use new pronouns at school.

Their parents asked the school not to. Ultimately, the district decided to refer to the child by their chosen pronouns.

"When we look at the context of school that parents are not all-encompassing, parents don't always have the right to make every decision about every aspect of what happens at school and that even extends to the issue of transgender students," said Ron Stadler, an attorney representing Kettle Moraine School District.

Attorney Luke Berg, who representing the parents suing the school district, argues the school went against the parents' wishes.

"This case is about who makes decisions for minor children. For centuries, everyone has understood that the answer is parents. That's why a school sends home parental consent forms," Berg said.

"I agree with both of you. There's not a ton for the court to work on. This is a relatively new issue that schools are having to navigate," Judge Michael P. Maxwell said.

The lawsuit filed alongside the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty or "WILL" argues that calling a child by their preferred pronouns and name is seen as socially transitioning.

Socially transition is just one part of the treatment for gender dysphoria. The parents say this is a medical decision for their children.

"These situations often have to be addressed on a case-by-case basis and so the plaintiff faults us for not having a policy in place, but they are nearly impossible situations to legislate with a policy," Stadler said.

Maxwell will now weigh both sides and make a final ruling, the decision could come down within six months.

