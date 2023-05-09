Parisi names Gloria Reyes as co-deputy director of Dane Co. Department of Human Services

MADISON (WKOW) — Dane County Executive Joe Parisi named Gloria Reyes the co-deputy director of the Dane County Department of Human Services Tuesday.

Parisi announced the move in a memo less than a week after the Dane County Board denied Sheila Stubbs' appointment as director of the department.

Parisi said he's "saddened and frustrated" by the recent nomination process for the director role. But, he appointed Reyes because it's "essential" county government continues to operate "as the community expects and deserves."

He said Reyes is well-versed in county-led initiatives and the challenges young people and the community face. Parisi said he's "grateful" for Reyes' willingness to serve Dane County during this transition period.

Reyes will be working with Astra Iheukumere to make sure the Department of Human Services has the administrative support it needs going forward.

Parisi said he will discuss with the administration in the coming weeks how to attract top-tier candidates in a national search. He said he hopes taking time to "reset and allow public dialogue to cool" will lead to a positive and constructive process.